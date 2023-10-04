AC/DC to open pop-up dive bar in Indio, California to celebrate upcoming Power Trip show

AC/DC are due to open a pop-up dive bar near the grounds of California’s Power Trip festival to celebrate their headlining of the event on Saturday night (October 7).

Located just 10 minutes from the festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – the same venue where Coachella is held – the bar will be open from October 5-8 from 11am to 10pm PST. The exact address is 82971 Bliss Ave.

It will offer free AC/DC tattoos courtesy of Indio’s Heatstroke Tattoo, and will feature a beer garden, local food trucks, and even a raffle with the chance to win a Gibson SG or Gretsch Malcolm Young Signature Jet.

The pop-up bar was announced through a dedicated Instagram account called “AC/DC Dive Bar”, which currently has 54 separate posts arranged to form a large promotional poster.

According to a statement [per NME], the dive bar will be “the ultimate way to connect and plug in with fellow AC/DC fans over the weekend and check out iconic AC/DC props and exclusive merch”.

The forthcoming Power Trip festival is set to be a monolithic celebration of rock and metal with – aside from AC/DC – Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden set to appear.

Ozzy Osbourne was originally slated to appear, but pulled out earlier this year, with Judas Priest taking his place.

When AC/DC perform on Saturday, it will mark their first live performance in seven years. Of course, the band’s latest album, Power Up, arrived in 2020, so the Aussie titans’ set is likely to feature some newer cuts as well as some old classics.

Tickets for Power Trip are still available even so close to the event, and start at $599 for the whole weekend. For more info, head to Power Trip.