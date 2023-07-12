Ozzy Osbourne pulls out of Power Trip Festival, Judas Priest announced as replacement

Metal legends Judas Priest have officially joined the lineup of October’s Power Trip Festival, after Ozzy Osbourne revealed earlier this week that he would be pulling out of the event because his body is “just not ready yet”.

The 73-year-old rocker, who was originally scheduled to perform alongside AC/DC, Guns N Roses, Tool, Metallica and Iron Maiden at the festival, announced his decision in a statement released Monday: “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.”

Taking place from 6-8 October, this year’s Power Trip will be held at the Empire Polo Field in California, the same site used to host the annual Coachella music festival. Tickets for the star-studded event begin at $599, covering all three days. Single-day tickets are currently not up for sale.

More details are available at the Power Trip website.

Despite his absence at the upcoming metal festival, Osbourne has made it clear – on multiple occasions – that he’s not ready to say goodbye to performing. Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, The Prince of Darkness said that playing live shows is his passion and that he doesn’t know how to do anything else.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for. I’ve had to cancel my European tour but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs [even] if I have to get someone to wheel me out there.”

“You can’t retire from this game,” he said. “It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”