Andertons to start “declaring any personal financial interests” in products featured in videos following ASA complaints

Lee Anderton has confirmed that there were multiple complaints made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about the promotion of Victory Amps in Andertons videos in the last week, and that going forward he will declare “any personal financial interests” in any future videos made promoting said brands.

Anderton is one of nine business partners behind Victory Amps, but despite the company’s products appearing in multiple Andertons videos over the years, that ownership relationship had not been publicly stated until a video from YouTuber KDH raised the issue in a video published on 27 August 2023.

Later Anderton responded with an Instagram reel in which he says: “I do accept that perhaps I could have been more open about it to the people watching our YouTube videos. When [KDH] asked me to comment […] I was happy to do so, I had no reason to lie about anything.”

Now, in a statement reportedly from Lee Anderton released to KDH on the back of last week’s video, Anderton himself explains that the video prompted three complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency – the UK’s advertising regulatory body – about the Victory issue. As a result, Anderton’s statement reads: “The ASA have asked me to add a line in all future videos declaring any personal financial interests I have in any brands we promote, which I will start doing from today.”

YouTuber KDH drew attention to the conflict of interest in a video published on 27 August 2023 where he accused Anderton of not being upfront about his involvement.

KDH ends his recent video by saying that the case is closed and a resolution has been reached – although he may release another video when the ASA ruling is available on their website.

It has also been confirmed by the ASA that the action of declaring any personal financial interests will resolve the complaints, and that Anderton has not been required to retroactively add the disclosure to any videos released before the advice was given.