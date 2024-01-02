Arch Enemy part ways with guitarist Jeff Loomis

Arch Enemy have amicably parted ways with guitarist Jeff Loomis, who served in the band since 2014.

In a recent post on social media, the Swedish metal outfit announced the split, and revealed Loomis’s replacement, Joey Concepcion, formerly of Armageddon and The Absence.

Founding guitarist and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: “It’s been a joy having Jeff play with Arch Enemy for close to a decade. We truly had a blast touring around the world together! We were friends long before we played music together and we remain even closer buddies now, which feels great.

“We respect that he’s in a place and time in life where he needs to step out of Arch Enemy and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward. The only constant is change, and this is one of those moments where things had to change a little to move forward in a satisfactory way for everyone involved.”

He goes on to introduce Joey Concepcion as the band’s new guitarist, calling him a “phenomenal talent” and a “friend of the band for a long time”.

“We have touring and a myriad of other exciting things coming up on the horizon with Arch Enemy for 2024 and beyond and are thrilled to move forward, creating the next chapter and keeping the metal flowing!”

Outgoing guitarist Jeff Loomis adds: “My time in Arch Enemy has come to an end. I have had a great time (9 years!) of playing and touring with them, but now it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life.

“I wish Alissa, Michael, Sharlee and Daniel the very best and consider them all lifelong friends. I’d also like to thank the crew that have always been nothing but kind to me. Their hard work and dedication towards the band is incredible, and we wouldn’t be able to put on the great shows without them. Thank you again for all your support over the years and Happy New Year.”

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be working with Arch Enemy and I’m very much looking forward to shredding stages across the globe together, playing for and meeting all the fans!” says Concepcion.

⁠As things stand, Arch Enemy are set to have a relatively quiet start to the year, before heading out on the road in Europe in October with In Flames and Soilwork. For a full list of dates, head to the band’s official website.