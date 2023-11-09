logo
“A guitar that perfectly encapsulates Jeff’s identity as a musician: the intersection of technical mastery and raw power”: Jackson launches the Pro Series Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly HT6

It’s the latest axe from a decades-long partnership between Jackson and the Arch Enemy guitarist.

Jeff Loomis playing a Jackson guitar

Credit: Jackson

 

Jackson Guitars and prog metal legend Jeff Loomis have once again teamed up to unveil the Limited Edition Pro Series Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly HT6.

Loomis has worked with Jackson for two decades, releasing a number of signature axes, and this new model provides a contemporary twist on the famous Kelly shape.

The guitar has a basswood body with a sandblasted ash top finished in black with white binding, and a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back. The Seymour Duncan Jeff Loomis Signature Blackouts pickups allow for clear tones no matter the level of distortion, while the Hipshot HardTail Bridge is ideal for regular use and transport.

Jackson Loomis guitar on a brown surface
The guitar boasts a basswood body with a sandblasted ash top (Image: Jackson Guitars)

Loomis says of his new signature guitar, “It’s a seriously metal-looking guitar. My favourite feature is the heel mount truss rodwheel. As a touring musician, it’s perfect if I need to adjust the neck on the fly.

“The playability is truly superior and the single volume and pickup toggle switches make it simple yet effective. I’ve played Jacksons from an early age so working with them again to create this signature model has been incredibly fulfilling. I just really love how this guitar turned out and I know fans will too.”

Meanwhile, Jon Romanowski, Vice President of Product at Jackson, said, “The Jackson team has delivered a guitar that perfectly encapsulates Jeff’s identity as a musician: the intersection of technical mastery and raw power.

“Following the success of the last two Jeff Loomis signature models, it was clear that fans would be ecstatic to see his unique take on the Kelly model that embodies his preferences and specifications that set an industry standard.”

The new axe follows Jackson’s last release with Loomis, which came in 2022, the seven-string Pro Series Soloist, and 2020’s USA Signature Jeff Loomis Kelly.

You can find out more about the guitar over at Jackson, or take a look at Loomis showing off the new guitar and discussing the specs below:

