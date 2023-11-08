Avenged Sevenfold, Fall Out Boy and Queens of the Stone Age to headline Download 2024

The first lineup announcement for Download 2024 has landed, and headlining the festival will be Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.

Of course, it’s too early for an actual schedule, but there’s a ton of bands spanning everything from heavy metal to pop punk to get excited about.

Royal Blood, The Offspring and Machine Head will all make appearances, as will Pantera, in what will be their first UK show in 20 years, and first ever with their reformed lineup of Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.

Other acts include Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41 – in what’ll be their last UK festival appearance ever – Billy Talent, The Used, BABYMETAL, Bowling For Soup, Heilung, Polyphia, Thy Art Is Murder, The Black Dahlia Murder, Biohazard and Fear Factory.

And these are just a selection of names that make up the 80+ that have been announced so far. Bear in mind that more acts are yet to be announced.

Avenged Sevenfold announced that they’d be headlining the festival in a social media post yesterday (7 November), which they captioned: “Third time’s a charm,” referencing their previous times headlining the festival in 2014 and 2018.

“We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time,” says Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates [per Louder]. “As they say the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun.”

Tickets for Download 2024 will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 9 Nov, at 9pm UK time. To grab yours, head to the official Download website.

See the poster below for a full list of the bands that have been announced so far: