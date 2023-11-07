Kerry King hints at post-Slayer project “coming in 2024”

2024 might very well be the year fans finally get some new music from Kerry King after the breakup of his former band Slayer.

Last night (6 November), the guitarist posted a picture on Facebook of the iconic chain he used to wear on stage, along with a cryptic caption teasing whatever it is that’s “Coming in 2024…”

The announcement comes after King confirmed last year that Paul Bostap will be coming on board as drummer in his soon-to-launch post-Slayer band. The musician revealed at the time that the initial plan was to tour with the new project in 2020, saying, “Had it have been up to me then I’d have been out in 2020.”

“But that thing called the pandemic fucked everything up for everyone. You know, I waited on that, because it had to run its course. I didn’t want to be the guinea pig, I didn’t want to learn how to tour again.”

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, King called the band’s decision to split in 2019 “premature” and admitted that he’d felt “anger” over the move.

“The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play, but that livelihood got taken away from me,” he said.

“But, anyway, on to the next chapter, I guess. We were on top of the world, and there’s nothing wrong with going out on top of the world, it’s a good way to go out. So, bravo for that. But do I miss playing? Yeah, absolutely.”

In the same interview, King also teased that his forthcoming solo project won’t disappoint Slayer fans: “If you know my work, you know what it’s going to sound like,” he said.