Working Man – the final album by Whitesnake legend Bernie Marsden – will arrive in November

Marsden’s widow Fran reveals that his label, Conquest Music, considered pushing back the release, but have opted to release it on time “knowing Bernie’s eagerness to get the album out there”.

Bernie Marsden performing live

Credit: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

 

Working Man, an album written and recorded by the late Bernie Marsden prior to his death last month, will be released later this year as planned.

The record, which was finished in June this year, is Marsden’s first since 2018’s Tales of Tone and Volume, and follows a trio of covers albums, Kings, Chess and Trios, which all saw the former Whitesnake guitarist pay tribute to his musical heroes.

Working Man will arrive on 24 November. The first taste of the album, a single called Being Famous, is out now. You can listen below.

“Bernie was really excited about his new album, Working Man, and proud of the tracks featured on it,” says Fran Marsden, Bernie’s widow. “After the last three albums of covers he was keen for his fans to hear some new, original songs. He loved working on them in the studio during lockdown and he couldn’t wait to get the album out into the world.

“Conquest Music [Marsden’s label] were considering delaying the release until 2024 out of respect, but knowing Bernie’s eagerness to get the album out there, we want to follow his wishes and release it as planned.”

Says Alan Bambrough of Conquest: “Bernie Marsden was far more than an artist to Conquest Music. He has been a great friend and mentor for many years and was a huge part of our decision to form the label.

“His Kings album was our first release and we are proud to work with his company, Little House Music in releasing some of his finest ever work. We are heartbroken at Bernie’s passing and thought the right and respectful thing to do would be to postpone the release until next year. Fran Marsden convinced us that Bernie would want the Working Man album to come out as planned.”

In addition to its release on digital streaming platforms, Working Man will be available in limited-edition 2CD and double burgundy vinyl variants, both of which will come with a bonus disc of 10 more new recordings, including some reworkings of classic Whitesnake songs.

You can preorder Working Man now.

