logo
News

Here’s why David Fincher is soundtracking his new thriller with The Smiths

The cult film director’s upcoming film The Killer is out in October, and uses The Smiths to “trigger an almost meditative state for the film’s assassin”.

Image: Venla Shalin/Redferns & Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Ahead of its official theatrical release, David Fincher’s latest directorial venture The Killer premiered at Venice Film Festival this weekend. The contract killer thriller starring Michael Fassbender is set to have a rich score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – when it’s not playing The Smiths, that is.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sunday, the Fight Club and Se7en director explains how Morrissey and Marr ended up featuring so heavily on The Killer’s soundtrack. “The Smiths were a post-production addition because I knew I wanted to use How Soon is Now? and I love the idea of that song specifically as a tool for assuaging his anxiety,” Fincher explained (as transcribed by IndieWire).

He explained how The Smiths trigger an almost meditative state for the film’s assassin. From Bigmouth Strikes Again to I Know It’s Over, the film’s murderous protagonist repeatedly takes comfort in the gentle jangling of the 80s indie darlings. “I liked [How Soon Is Now?] as a meditation tape, I thought it was amusing and funny,” Fincher explains.

 “I don’t think that there’s a library of music by recording artists that have as much sardonic nature and wit simultaneously [as The Smiths], and we don’t get an awful lot of access to who this guy is,” Fincher continues. “I thought through his mixtape it would be amusing, [to use the soundtrack as] our window into him.”

Alongside The Smiths, Fincher’s collaboration with Reznor and Ross on the score is sure to astound. The trio previously worked together on The Social Network, a score that earned the NIN duo the 2010 Golden Globe award for Best Original Score, as well as an Oscar for Best Original Score the same year.

“Trent and Atticus are our first call, and if they choose to return the call, I deem myself lucky,” Fincher commented at the conference.

The Killer is out in theatres this October, before debuting on Netflix 10th November.

Related Artists

Johnny MarrThe SmithsTrent Reznor

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 14 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.