Here’s why David Fincher is soundtracking his new thriller with The Smiths

Ahead of its official theatrical release, David Fincher’s latest directorial venture The Killer premiered at Venice Film Festival this weekend. The contract killer thriller starring Michael Fassbender is set to have a rich score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – when it’s not playing The Smiths, that is.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sunday, the Fight Club and Se7en director explains how Morrissey and Marr ended up featuring so heavily on The Killer’s soundtrack. “The Smiths were a post-production addition because I knew I wanted to use How Soon is Now? and I love the idea of that song specifically as a tool for assuaging his anxiety,” Fincher explained (as transcribed by IndieWire).

He explained how The Smiths trigger an almost meditative state for the film’s assassin. From Bigmouth Strikes Again to I Know It’s Over, the film’s murderous protagonist repeatedly takes comfort in the gentle jangling of the 80s indie darlings. “I liked [How Soon Is Now?] as a meditation tape, I thought it was amusing and funny,” Fincher explains.

“I don’t think that there’s a library of music by recording artists that have as much sardonic nature and wit simultaneously [as The Smiths], and we don’t get an awful lot of access to who this guy is,” Fincher continues. “I thought through his mixtape it would be amusing, [to use the soundtrack as] our window into him.”

Alongside The Smiths, Fincher’s collaboration with Reznor and Ross on the score is sure to astound. The trio previously worked together on The Social Network, a score that earned the NIN duo the 2010 Golden Globe award for Best Original Score, as well as an Oscar for Best Original Score the same year.

“Trent and Atticus are our first call, and if they choose to return the call, I deem myself lucky,” Fincher commented at the conference.

The Killer is out in theatres this October, before debuting on Netflix 10th November.