IDLES to embark on their biggest tour of North America yet

IDLES will be crossing the pond in 2022 to take on their biggest US tour yet, kicking things off with a set at this year’s Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

READ MORE: 6 iconic guitars from punk rock history



The British-Irish rock group announced the tour today on social media, revealing that it will happen in two separate treks, one in April and the other in August/September.

🚨TOUR ANNOUNCE🚨 We’re going on our biggest North American tour yet in April & September! Tix go on sale this Friday at 10 am local / 3 pm GMT.

🎟️https://t.co/13oYNJ0Nrw Pre-sale tomorrow at 10 am local / 3 pm GMT. Sign up to our mailer for access.

📧https://t.co/QNRrhwhcAS pic.twitter.com/gSi1Xz0fck — I D L E S (@idlesband) February 8, 2022

Advertisement

Tickets for the shows will go on sale tomorrow (11 February) at 3pm GMT. See the full list of shows below:

April 2022

15 Indio, California – Coachella Valley Music & Arts

19 Denver, Colorado – The Mission Ballroom

20 Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex

22 Indio, California – Coachella Valley Music & Arts

August 2022

27 and 28 Pasadena, California – This Ain’t No Picnic

30 Phoenix, Arizona – The Van Buren

September 2022

Advertisement

1 Dallas, Texas – The Factory in Deep Ellum

2 Kansas City, Missouri – The Truman

3 Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Riverside Theatre

4 Detroit, Michigan – The Fillmore Detroit

7 Toronto, Ontario – History

9 Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theatre

12 Newport, Kentucky – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

13 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Stage AE

14 Washington, DC – The Anthem

15 Brooklyn, New York – Kings Theatre

17 Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner

Yesterday (9 February), IDLES dropped a claymation music video for Crawl!, a cut from their latest album Crawler.

In Guitar.com’s review of IDLES’ raucous fourth studio album, we noted it to be “less immediate than their first three albums” and a “powerful artistic statement, with the band’s two guitarists exploring a plethora of new tonal territories.”