IDLES to embark on their biggest tour of North America yet

The tour kicks off with a set at this year's Coachella festival.

By Daniel Seah
IDLES onstage
Photo: Burak Cingi / Redferns

IDLES will be crossing the pond in 2022 to take on their biggest US tour yet, kicking things off with a set at this year’s Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

The British-Irish rock group announced the tour today on social media, revealing that it will happen in two separate treks, one in April and the other in August/September.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale tomorrow (11 February) at 3pm GMT. See the full list of shows below:

April 2022

15 Indio, California – Coachella Valley Music & Arts
19 Denver, Colorado – The Mission Ballroom
20 Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex
22 Indio, California – Coachella Valley Music & Arts

August 2022

27 and 28 Pasadena, California – This Ain’t No Picnic
30 Phoenix, Arizona – The Van Buren

September 2022

1 Dallas, Texas – The Factory in Deep Ellum
2 Kansas City, Missouri – The Truman
3 Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Riverside Theatre
4 Detroit, Michigan – The Fillmore Detroit
7 Toronto, Ontario – History
9 Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theatre
12 Newport, Kentucky – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
13 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Stage AE
14 Washington, DC – The Anthem
15 Brooklyn, New York – Kings Theatre
17 Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner

Yesterday (9 February), IDLES dropped a claymation music video for Crawl!, a cut from their latest album Crawler.

In Guitar.com’s review of IDLES’ raucous fourth studio album, we noted it to be “less immediate than their first three albums” and a “powerful artistic statement, with the band’s two guitarists exploring a plethora of new tonal territories.”

