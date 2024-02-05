logo
Liam Gallagher and John Squire joint tour sells out in 30 seconds

Fans had to be quick off the mark…

[L-R] Liam Gallagher and John Squire

Credit: Getty Images

 

Tickets for Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s highly-anticipated joint tour went on sale over the weekend – trouble is they sold out entirely in just 30 seconds.

The two musicians – who have been working on an album together which the former Oasis man describes as “fucking perfect” – announced a string of shows in the UK in March, as well as a series of shows in Europe in April, culminating in a show at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount on April 11.

The pair will be joined by drummer Joey Waronker and bassist Barrie Cadogan, and support will come from singer-songwriter Jake Bugg on all shows but the final one in New York.

Setlists are yet to be confirmed, though we do know that the duo will perform tracks from their forthcoming album, which is due out March 1 via Warner Music UK. See a full list of dates below:

March

  • 13 – Glasgow, Barrowland
  • 14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • 16 – Dublin, Olympia
  • 18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 23 – Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 26 – London, Troxy

April

  • 2 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
  • 4 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
  • 6 – Milan, Fabrique
  • 11 – Brooklyn, Paramount

Speaking about the album, Gallagher says (via NME): “I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

“I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude,” adds Squire. “There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

You can check out the first taste of the album in new single Mars to Liverpool below:

