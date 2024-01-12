“It’s all ‘me me me’ solo stars”: Liam Gallagher says “no one wants to be in a band anymore”

Liam Gallagher has argued that “no one wants to be in a band anymore”, stating that he feels the music industry has become more populated with solo artists.

The former Oasis frontman has teamed up with guitarist John Squire of The Stone Roses for a new record this year. The first single, Just Another Rainbow, from the forthcoming 10-track album was launched last Friday. Gallagher had previously said that there are “loads of guitars” in the new project, which is due for release this Spring.

In a new interview with The Guardian, he shared his thoughts on the musical landscape today, claiming that despite the fact he’d love to discuss and critique rival bands, he argues that there are “none about,” or at least none he regards as “worthy”.

“It’s a shame, because they’d be fucking getting it as well,” he says. “No one wants to be in a band and share success these days. It’s all ‘me me me’ solo stars.”

And speaking of going solo, later in the interview Gallagher says he believes his brother Noel had always intended to go it alone, citing his solo acoustic gigs between Oasis tours as proof. “If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate. I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it,” he declares.

In 2009, Gallagher formed Beady Eye as a “Band-Aid”, for himself and the remaining members of Oasis. “Gem [Archer] and Andy [Bell] had put their heart and soul into Oasis and they’d been slung on the skip,” he states. “We were just trying to keep sane.” The outfit disbanded in 2014.

You can listen to Just Another Rainbow from Gallagher and Squire below: