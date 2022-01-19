Paramore and My Chemical Romance to headline seriously nostalgic When We Were Young 2022 festival

When We Were Young 2022, a music festival planned for October of this year is about to bring a very serious (and nostalgic) line-up of emo-pop favourites to the festival grounds of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headliners for the single-day festival include My Chemical Romance and Paramore, who will be giving their first live performance together since going on hiatus in 2018. Set for 22 October 2022, the festival will feature three stages.

Other artists set to perform include Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Boys Like Girls, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, the Ready Set, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice and many others.

The Linda Lindas, the LA punk outfit which went viral with the single Racist Sexist Boy, are also geared up to deliver a set at the fest. “Can’t wait to play with our friends @paramore and @wolfaliceband! See you in Las Vegas!” wrote the group on Instagram.

Pre-sale tickets to the event are available now, starting at $224.99. Meanwhile, fans wanting a more premium experience can look at hotel bundles, which begin at $499

Learn more at whenwewereyoungfestival.com