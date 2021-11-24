Sam Fender, Rina Sawayama and more to perform live at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Sam Fender, Rina Sawayama and other music stars are due to perform at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which returns to an in-person edition next year at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton.

Tickets to the event, which falls on 2 March 2022, are now available for purchase. NME says audiences can expect “epic performances, big-name guests and some pretty unpredictable moments” in an evening which celebrates music and entertainment from all corners of the world.

Sam Fender, Halsey, Griff and Rina Sawayama are the first four artist guests confirmed to be attending and delivering special performances that evening.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 marks the first edition of the award show to feature social music-creation app BandLab as a title sponsor. Along with this, it marks the end of a “12-month hiatus” after the 2020 edition of the event was called off due to COVID-19.

“It feels extra special to return to our Brixton home in March 2022 with an event that promises to be everything but predictable,” said Holly Bishop, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer at NME Networks.

She added: “We have an incredible line-up, an exciting title sponsor in BandLab – the global game-changer in music creation and a brand that shares NME’s commitment to emerging talent – alongside a host of other partners that share our mission to make 2022 the most memorable Awards in NME’s history.”

NME also announced it will be partnering with the Music Venue Trust, a charitable organisation that helps protect, secure and improve music venues in the UK.

[Editor’s note: NME and Guitar.com are part of NME Networks, which is owned by BandLab Technologies]