logo
News

Zakk Wylde announces his very own one-day festival, Berzerkus Fest

Black Label Society and Cody Jinks will co-headline, with Clutch, Black Stone Cherry, Rival Sons also making appearances.

Zakk Wylde performing live

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Zakk Wylde has announced his very own one-day festival, Berzerkus Fest, which will take place 14 September, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania.

Set to be a rock and roll extravaganza, Berzerkus Fest will be co-headlined by both Wylde’s band Black Label Society and outlaw country star Cody Jinks.

Hard rockers Clutch and Black Stone Cherry will also make appearances, as well as the blues-tinged Rival Sons. A slew of cover acts will round things off, with Zoso’s Led Zeppelin experience, The Atomic Punk’s Van Halen tribute and The Iron Maidens, an all-female tribute to… well, Iron Maiden.

As Wylde explains in an Instagram video post, the day festival will also offer other activities, such as a car show, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, and a strong man competition. A Ride For Dime charity motorcycle ride will also take place in honour of late guitar legend, and the man whose boots he now fills in Pantera, Dimebag Darrell.

“Poconos Park is honoured to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!” Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes says. “Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

The festival will slot into an already hectic touring schedule for Wylde, who just wrapped up his tour with Zakk Sabbath, and will head out with Pantera in February.

Early bird tickets for the festival will go on sale at 8am ET on 1 February from the Berzerkus website. Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets, to nab a ticket a day early.

Related Artists

Black Label SocietyBlack Stone CherryClutchZakk Wylde

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

The Guitar Gear Used on Slayer’s ‘Reign In Blood’

3

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite: A very different take on tradition

4

Jordan Adetunji is the Oli Sykes-tipped KennyHoopla-supporting alt artist ready to rock ‘n’ rave

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.