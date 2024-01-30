Zakk Wylde announces his very own one-day festival, Berzerkus Fest

Zakk Wylde has announced his very own one-day festival, Berzerkus Fest, which will take place 14 September, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania.

Set to be a rock and roll extravaganza, Berzerkus Fest will be co-headlined by both Wylde’s band Black Label Society and outlaw country star Cody Jinks.

Hard rockers Clutch and Black Stone Cherry will also make appearances, as well as the blues-tinged Rival Sons. A slew of cover acts will round things off, with Zoso’s Led Zeppelin experience, The Atomic Punk’s Van Halen tribute and The Iron Maidens, an all-female tribute to… well, Iron Maiden.

As Wylde explains in an Instagram video post, the day festival will also offer other activities, such as a car show, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, and a strong man competition. A Ride For Dime charity motorcycle ride will also take place in honour of late guitar legend, and the man whose boots he now fills in Pantera, Dimebag Darrell.

“Poconos Park is honoured to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!” Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes says. “Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

The festival will slot into an already hectic touring schedule for Wylde, who just wrapped up his tour with Zakk Sabbath, and will head out with Pantera in February.

Early bird tickets for the festival will go on sale at 8am ET on 1 February from the Berzerkus website. Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets, to nab a ticket a day early.