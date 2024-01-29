“I gotta hand it to him for doing something different”: Alex Skolnick reviews Machine Gun Kelly’s controversial Schecter Razor Blade

Machine Gun Kelly’s new Razor Blade Schecter signature model might not be winning any popularity awards, but Testament’s Alex Skolnick has assured that as odd as it looks, the guitar actually “plays well”.

Having gotten his hands on the controversial axe at this year’s NAMM show, the guitarist explains that he “went into this with no preconceived ideas”, though he is somewhat aware of the “online drama” surrounding the Razor Blade.

“It plays well,” Skolnick tells Reverb, after shredding on the guitar a little. “I was surprised how fluent it feels, I thought it would be a little more of a struggle than it is. It happens to be strong with very thick strings, which I’m used to, but they feel extra thick. I don’t know if that’s the gauge or the guitar, but it’s easier to play than you would expect.”

He adds, “You get a lot of flow, and it’s easy to move from one spot to another. The neck is very smooth. It’s not wood, I’m not sure what this is. I don’t know if it’s graphite or some type of metal. It’s interesting, and I think it sounds good.”

“You have to get used to the shape. I’ve never been a fan of odd shapes, I don’t even own a Flying V. But, you know, I gotta hand it to him for doing something different.”

Jokingly asked if he had any concerns about cutting his finger on the thing, Skolnick replies: “Yeah, it looks like it’s really sharp. It’s an illusion. Meanwhile, there’s other guitars, named brands, I won’t name any names, that are really sharp at the top, like, dangerous.”

Since its release, the razor blade-shaped axe has received its fair share of trolling online. Chibson, for one, has taken Schecter’s marketing and whipped up the Stubble Trouble disposable razor shaped guitar in return.

“Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general,” MGK said of the mockery.

To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly’s Razor Blade guitar, head to Schecter.