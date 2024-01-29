logo
News

“I gotta hand it to him for doing something different”: Alex Skolnick reviews Machine Gun Kelly’s controversial Schecter Razor Blade

“I know there’s been some online drama about it,” the Testament guitarist says.

[L-R] Alex Skolnick and Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Machine Gun Kelly’s new Razor Blade Schecter signature model might not be winning any popularity awards, but Testament’s Alex Skolnick has assured that as odd as it looks, the guitar actually “plays well”.

Having gotten his hands on the controversial axe at this year’s NAMM show, the guitarist explains that he “went into this with no preconceived ideas”, though he is somewhat aware of the “online drama” surrounding the Razor Blade.

“It plays well,” Skolnick tells Reverb, after shredding on the guitar a little. “I was surprised how fluent it feels, I thought it would be a little more of a struggle than it is. It happens to be strong with very thick strings, which I’m used to, but they feel extra thick. I don’t know if that’s the gauge or the guitar, but it’s easier to play than you would expect.”

He adds, “You get a lot of flow, and it’s easy to move from one spot to another. The neck is very smooth. It’s not wood, I’m not sure what this is. I don’t know if it’s graphite or some type of metal. It’s interesting, and I think it sounds good.”

“You have to get used to the shape. I’ve never been a fan of odd shapes, I don’t even own a Flying V. But, you know, I gotta hand it to him for doing something different.”

Jokingly asked if he had any concerns about cutting his finger on the thing, Skolnick replies: “Yeah, it looks like it’s really sharp. It’s an illusion. Meanwhile, there’s other guitars, named brands, I won’t name any names, that are really sharp at the top, like, dangerous.”

Since its release, the razor blade-shaped axe has received its fair share of trolling online. Chibson, for one, has taken Schecter’s marketing and whipped up the Stubble Trouble disposable razor shaped guitar in return.

“Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general,” MGK said of the mockery.

To learn more about Machine Gun Kelly’s Razor Blade guitar, head to Schecter.

Related Artists

Alex SkolnickMachine Gun KellyTestament

Related Brands

Schecter

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

Jordan Adetunji is the Oli Sykes-tipped KennyHoopla-supporting alt artist ready to rock ‘n’ rave

3

Five Neil Young songs that guitarists need to hear

4

Guild Polara Deluxe review: Guild’s new non-signature double-cut delivers the goods

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.