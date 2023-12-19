logo
News

Scammer posing as “Joe Banamassa” is sending Joanne Shaw Taylor love notes via DM

He really does have a way with words…

(Left) Joe Bonamassa playing a Les Paul. He wears a suit and sunglasses. (Right) Joanne Shaw Taylor playing her Telecaster. She is flipping her long, blonde hair and wears a golden-coloured blazer jacket.

Images: (Left) Scott Legato and (right) Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

A fake profile impersonating blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa has been attempting to romance fellow blues rocker, Joanne Shaw Taylor, by sending her bizarre love notes via online messaging.

An Instagram profile under the name of “Joe Banamassa” has been writing to the musician, stating that he would “move mountains” for her “sweet embrace” and both Taylor and the real Bonamassa have managed to get a good laugh out of the weirdness.

In most instances, scammers use fake profiles to impersonate artists as a way of trying to trick people into sending money their way. From the screenshots shared by Taylor, it looks as though Mr. “Banamassa” has been rather busy declaring his undying love instead.

The profile features a picture of Bonamassa as well as one of his Les Paul guitars, with a bio that states “happy but not that much happy”.

“And the winner of my new favourite fake profile goes to…. ‘Joe Banamassa’!” writes Taylor on her official Instagram. “He’s ‘happy but not that much happy’.” Real Bonamassa responds jokingly, “I am always not that much happy.”

The fake user then went on to send another DM to Taylor, writing, “The only thing I cherish more than falling asleep with you is waking up by your side each and every morning.

“I’ve been waiting for you all my life. There’s nothing worse than a boring and dull relationship. I’d rather live a thousand lives being burnt by your fire than one devoid of passion. I’d move mountains for your sweet embrace.”

They add, “I hope to spend all my tomorrows chasing your perfect smile. You are the love of my life, that I am certain of. Life is about navigating the tallest mountains and the steepest valleys.”

The message was shared by Taylor who notes that messing around with fake Mr Banamassa is “too much fun”: “Also, I’ve got $100 that says ‘Mr Banamassa’ keeps messaging me even after I post this,” she says.

“Glad you got my DM,” jokes the real Bonamassa again in the comment section.

Joanne Shaw Taylor’s 2024 tour commences in February. Find out more via her official website. Joe Bonamassa (the real deal) will also be touring in the Spring. You can view the full list of tour dates via his website too.

Related Artists

Joanne Shaw TaylorJoe Bonamassa

Related Tags

#Artist#Blues

Trending Now

1

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

2

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

3

Plini on new EP ‘Mirage’ and writing his most out-there music yet

4

Mom Jeans’ Eric Butler on reworking old songs for new acoustic record Bear Market

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.