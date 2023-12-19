Scammer posing as “Joe Banamassa” is sending Joanne Shaw Taylor love notes via DM

A fake profile impersonating blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa has been attempting to romance fellow blues rocker, Joanne Shaw Taylor, by sending her bizarre love notes via online messaging.

An Instagram profile under the name of “Joe Banamassa” has been writing to the musician, stating that he would “move mountains” for her “sweet embrace” and both Taylor and the real Bonamassa have managed to get a good laugh out of the weirdness.

In most instances, scammers use fake profiles to impersonate artists as a way of trying to trick people into sending money their way. From the screenshots shared by Taylor, it looks as though Mr. “Banamassa” has been rather busy declaring his undying love instead.

The profile features a picture of Bonamassa as well as one of his Les Paul guitars, with a bio that states “happy but not that much happy”.

“And the winner of my new favourite fake profile goes to…. ‘Joe Banamassa’!” writes Taylor on her official Instagram. “He’s ‘happy but not that much happy’.” Real Bonamassa responds jokingly, “I am always not that much happy.”

The fake user then went on to send another DM to Taylor, writing, “The only thing I cherish more than falling asleep with you is waking up by your side each and every morning.

“I’ve been waiting for you all my life. There’s nothing worse than a boring and dull relationship. I’d rather live a thousand lives being burnt by your fire than one devoid of passion. I’d move mountains for your sweet embrace.”

They add, “I hope to spend all my tomorrows chasing your perfect smile. You are the love of my life, that I am certain of. Life is about navigating the tallest mountains and the steepest valleys.”

The message was shared by Taylor who notes that messing around with fake Mr Banamassa is “too much fun”: “Also, I’ve got $100 that says ‘Mr Banamassa’ keeps messaging me even after I post this,” she says.

“Glad you got my DM,” jokes the real Bonamassa again in the comment section.

Joanne Shaw Taylor’s 2024 tour commences in February. Find out more via her official website. Joe Bonamassa (the real deal) will also be touring in the Spring. You can view the full list of tour dates via his website too.