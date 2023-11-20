logo
News

Fender Skystang I Kurt Cobain played in final Nirvana show becomes eighth most expensive guitar ever sold

You’ll be able to find it in a cafe soon…

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana

Image: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The Skystang I Kurt Cobain played during Nirvana‘s final show has become one of the most expensive guitars ever at auction.

The Fender axe, which the late grunge legend used for Nirvana’s last show in Munich on 1 March 1994, just over a month before his death, was bought by Japan-based businessman Mitsuru Sato after he bid $1,587,500 (around £1,270,000) over the phone at the auction held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sato plans to open a cafe featuring exhibitions of iconic instruments, so this is where the famous guitar looks to stay for the foreseeable future.

He said, “I want to pass on rock to the next generation in a real way. We would like to use this guitar to support the next generation aiming to pursue music.”

Some of the proceeds from the winning bid will go towards Kicking The Stigma, a mental health initiative created by the Indianapolis Colt and the family of their owner, Jim Irsay.

And, following the auction, the guitar is now the eighth most expensive ever, and it’s in good company on the list of the most expensive axes. Eric Clapton‘s iconic 1964 Gibson SG, ‘The Fool’, sold at the same auction for $1.27 million, while guitars owned by guitar royalty like Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Jerry Garcia, and Eddie Van Halen are also near the top of the list.

The most expensive guitar in history, however? It’s another of Cobain’s, per Guitar World. Indeed, the 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric Cobain played during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged set in 1993 sold for over $6 million at auction in 2020. It’s not only the world’s most expensive guitar but the world’s most expensive piece of rock memorabilia whatsoever, too.

And the second most expensive ever was the Fender Mustang Cobain played in the Smells Like Teen Spirit music video, going for $4.5 million last year. So, if you have a spare few million down the back of the sofa, why not gift a loved one one of Cobain’s old guitars this Christmas?

Related Artists

Kurt CobainNirvana

Related Brands

Fender

Trending Now

1

Strymon Brig review: kicking the bucket in a digital realm

2

These are the best Early Black Friday guitar deals you can get TODAY

3

“The industry has a lot less power than a lot of people think” Meet Maxwell Varey, indie’s new working class guitar hero

4

Black Friday Guitar Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps from the biggest retailers

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.