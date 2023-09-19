Fender revives London’s iconic Marquee Club for one night only to celebrate launch of its Vintera II series

Fender is finally launching the Vintera II series, and it’s doing so in style by reviving London’s iconic Marquee Club for one night only.

The Marquee Club emerged in 1958 as a key music hub in London’s West End, playing host to some of the earliest shows by future music legends, including The Rolling Stones’ first live performance in 1962. It closed its doors in 2008.

The Big F is celebrating the launch of the new Vintera II series with performances by Soft Play, Nova Twins and Lambrini Girls and a DJ set by Simone Marie of Primal Scream. A highly limited number of free tickets are available now via a raffle.

The Vintera II Series is designed to pay homage to iconic Fender guitars of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s and offers refinements in era-correct neck shapes, rosewood fretboards, vintage-voiced pickups, along with custom colour options.

“We are beyond excited to bring these leading artists together for a special one-night-only event, resurrecting the legendary Marquee Club to introduce the new Vintera II series,” says Evan Jones, CMO, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

“As the number of guitar players around the world continues to grow and players continue to embrace technology, musicians of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels still find themselves drawn to the timelessness of the Fender brand – its iconic colours and classic body shapes have inspired countless generations of artists and the Vintera II stands as a modern-day testament to this.”

Soft Play will be headlining the evening, with Laurie Vincent playing his new Vintera II ’70s Competition Mustang Bass. “We’re absolutely buzzing to take the stage at the pop-up of the legendary Marquee Club and be part of the Vintera II launch event. Laurie and I are really enjoying being back on the gig circuit and can’t wait to bring an unforgettable experience to our fans, while supporting this new era of music gear,” vocalist Isaac Holman said.

Meanwhile, Nova Twins will use the new Vintera II ’70s Telecaster Bass and ‘70s Stratocaster. “We’re always here to celebrate the London punk scene, it’s what birthed us. We’re really excited to be playing the legendary Marquee Club and can’t wait to tear it up with Soft Play and Lambrini Girls!” they say in a statement.

Lambrini Girls’ Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Macieira will be performing with a Vintera II ‘50s Jazzmaster and a Vintera II ’70s Telecaster Bass.

Fender’s original Vintera series was launched in summer 2019.