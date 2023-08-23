Fender unveils 13 new acoustic additions to its California Series

Fender has announced some massive updates to its California Series of acoustic guitars and basses for 2023.

Starting with the California Vintage acoustics, these new 2023 models draw directly from their mid-century origins with a retro aesthetic combined with 21st century performance and tone. There are three models in total — the Malibu (concert body), Palomino (auditorium body) and King (dreadnought body), all of which tout a historically accurate body shape and features inspired by Leo Fender’s designs in the early 1960s.

Across the board, the Vintage models feature solid Sitka Spruce tops, solid ovangkol back and sides, Performance X bracing, and Fishman Sonitone Plus electronics with its undersaddle piezo and internal body transducer. They also come with modern “V” neck profile profiles for extra playability, and a vintage-style hardshell case for you to carry your acoustic around.

The California Vintage models are priced at $899.

Moving on to the California Player models, we have the Malibu, Newporter and Redondo, all of which come in a range of bold finishes that reference classic Fender. Highlights include the Redondo player in a striking Candy Apple Red (among others), and the Newporter Player which comes in a classic Surf Green finish.

Specs wise, the guitars in this range sport an easy-to-play slim “C”-shaped neck and a tilt-back 6-in-line headstock for a distinctive look born from the brand’s electric guitar DNA. They also feature a solid spruce top, X-pattern bracing, sapele on the back and sides as well as a Fishman Flex pickup and preamp system. Out of the three, the Malibu is the most compact with a 24” scale length.

There’s also a left-handed version of the Redondo Player — offered only in Natural finish. The California Player models are priced at $449.

Next up is the Monterey Standard, which at $379, is probably the most beginner-friendly instrument in the Fender California range. Beyond its affordability, the guitar is designed with a slim “C”-shape neck profile with rounded fingerboard edges for optimal comfort, a short 24.75” scale length for low string tension and a narrow string spacing at the bridge, making it ideal for young players or those with small hands. Crafted from all-laminated sapele, the comfortable mid-sized concert body of the Monterey Standard promises a satisfyingly warm and balanced tone well-suited for a variety of playing styles.

Other models in the 2023 lineup include the short scale Kingman bass ($599) in Shaded Edge Burst, the California Special models ($749), which boast an all-solid construction and Fishman Flex Body preamp system, and the Villager 12 ($599), a beautiful 12-string electro-acoustic in an Aged Natural finish.

Check out the guitars in action below.

Learn more at Fender.