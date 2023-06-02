Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett launches new podcast breaking down guitar solos

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett has announced that he is releasing a podcast that takes a deep dive into some of the most influential guitar solos of all time.

Shred with Shifty will see Shiflett chatting to a host of household guitar names, and will offer an insight into what it was like being in the studio when these legendary solos were created.

“I love guitar playing, and in particular, I love lead guitar playing (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording, and of course, guitars),” says Shiflett in a statement.

“My new show, Shred with Shifty, was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love?

“I’m about halfway through doing the interviews for this first season and the lineup is insane, plus I’ve already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place – because it’s really, really fun.”

So far, the line up is as jam-packed as it is star-studded, kicking off with Nile Rodgers, who will offer insight on songs from Diana Ross’s I’m Coming Out, or Chic’s Good Times. Other guests include Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and many more.

The podcast has been created alongside Premier Guitar, which has released an announcement video:

Episodes can be listened to on your favourite streaming platform, while video episodes will be available on Volume.com.