Fender announces 2022 Masterbuilt and Custom Shop Collections, including models from Jackson, Charvel, and Gretsch

Fender has announced its 2022 Masterbuilt and Custom Shop Collections from Fender, Jackson, Charvel and Gretsch.

So, let’s cut to the chase shall we? Here’s a look at just some of the models created when the masterbuilders at the Custom Shop were given the opportunity to go completely ham and craft a guitar with zero limits.

From Fender, a Custom Buffalo Telecaster by Dale Wilson was built for “the musician who appreciates a solid playing and sounding guitar married with a rustic southwestern vibe”, and visually it’s nothing short of striking. Its specs are: Josefina Hand-Wound Original Blackguard Tele (Bridge), ‘51 Nocaster (Neck) Pickups, modern Tele wiring, single-ply parchment pickguard with painted artwork, and a ‘51-‘54 Tele bridge with brass barrel saddles.

Further creations from Fender include a Custom Purple Sparkle Stratocaster by Dennis Galuszka, which is being described as “the result of a happy accident”. It was created when a typo on its specification sheet resulted in the body being sprayed in NOS urethane instead of relic-ready lacquer. It’s loaded with Josefina hand-wound Fat ’50s Strat pickups, vintage wiring and American vintage synchronised tremolo, just to name a few features.

Many of the other models in Fender’s collection toy with exciting finishes including TV Yellow, Candy Tangerine and even an “Electric Lettuce” Strat.

The builders at Jackson brought their usual metal approach, with one offering being a Custom Shop Dinky with “Space Tiger” artwork (priced at a whopping $6,6999.99 USD by the way), which has a fast caramelised flame maple neck with black sharkfin inlays. It’s got DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups, a Floyd Rose bridge and Gotoh tuners.

Charvel crafted a Signature Model So Cal Bass for Anthrax’s Frank Bello which has a quartersawn maple neck, block inlays, hipshot tuners and a brass nut. The gloss black alder body features Bello’s custom EMG pickup set, Hipshot Hi-Mass Bridge and a custom mirrored pickguard.

A G6128 Baritone Duo Jet Closet Classic Relic model from Gretsch was designed for those who like to keep things looking classic but want to reach into those low-register tones and play around with down tuning.

Find out more over at fendercustomshop.com.