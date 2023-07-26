A pick-dispenser pedal – finally a solution for pesky pick loss?

Acorn Amplifiers is seeking funding for its design which promises to end a longtime problem for guitarists.

Every guitarist has been there – you’re playing, you drop your pick, and it seemingly falls into a wormhole never to be found again. Thankfully, a proposed new pedal design from Acorn Amplifiers looks to fix this problem once and for all.

The company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop its newest guitar pick dispenser pedal, which dispenses picks with a simple stomp of the switch.

A prototype has been built, and while it’s not the fanciest looking stompbox, it definitely looks effective. When the switch is pressed down, the pedal ejects a pick.

As of writing, the petition has reached £6,256 of the £10,000 goal.

“We started this project from the concept that a lot of guitar players store guitar picks in mint tins,” Acorn writes in the description. “We thought that a handful of people would like it…we were VERY wrong haha. Since posting the initial prototype video, it has been viewed over a half a million times! Holy crap! We are beyond grateful.”

“Needless to say, a lot of people have requested we start making this pedal, and we are ready to take it to the next level! That’s where you come in…”

You can watch the demo video below:

According to Acorn, if the campaign reaches it’s target, it could be available for purchase before Christmas, which is quite a short turnaround considering it’s almost August.

There’s no listed price for the pedal, but on the crowdfunding site the manufacturer has listed a number of tiers for users to purchase, one of which includes the Pick Pedal itself for $60. The team has made is clear that keeping the price point low is a focus in order for it to be accessible to all, so this might be how much the pedal will eventually be listed for.

You can donate, or check out the listing on Indiegogo.