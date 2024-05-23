Alex Van Halen to auction collection of gear and memorabilia, including the drum kit used on Van Halen’s 5150 tour

A collection of instruments and gear belonging to Alex Van Halen is set to be auctioned this June.

A portion of the proceeds made will be donated to Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship. The organisation supports at-risk youth and people with any type of physical, intellectual or cognitive disability through equine-assisted activities and therapies. Van Halen also hopes the gear will “inspire current and next generations to be the best they can be”.

The auction will run from 1-9 June, hosted by Backstage Auctions Inc. The Alex Van Halen Collection is described as the auction house’s “most anticipated and historical auction event of the year”.

As Blabbermouth reports, the collection features over 350 lots and includes drum kits, snare drums, kick drums, road cases, drumheads, cymbals, gongs, sticks and mallets, personal items, record awards, autographed pieces and more. Each lot sold will come with a personally signed certificate of authenticity from Van Halen himself.

Most notably, bidders could be in with a chance of getting their hands on the 5150 tour kit, the 2015 tour kit (the last one used by the drummer in concert), and even a piano from the Van Halen family home.

Backstage Auctions says, “It is an unbelievable honour to represent one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and we could not be any more excited. Alex is the reason why so many people picked up a pair of drumsticks and this auction is a fantastic opportunity to see so many of his instruments and gear go to new homes.”

Van Halen adds, “I kept all these drums, cymbals, heads, and all other kinds of gear, instruments, and road cases in my warehouse for decades and it will bring me great pleasure to see them end up in the hands of my fans and fellow drummers.”

