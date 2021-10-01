Bare Knuckle announces the Adam “Nolly” Getgood signature Polymath humbucker

Bare Knuckle Pickups has launched a new signature humbucker for Adam “Nolly” Getgood,

the Polymath.

The pickups in the set are voiced for a wide midrange character, aiming to avoid the mid-scooped sound you might associate with a heavy-voiced pickup.

Bareknuckle says the Polymath humbuckers: “are an antidote to scooped, harsh or boomy tone. They’re all about broad, characterful midrange, addictively juicy playing feel and trim, percussive low end.

“They’ve got just the right amount of output to be capable of any style, whether classic cleans, wailing leads or brutal chugs and anything in between.

“That said, the Polymaths have real personality too: the bridge pickup has chunky pick attack, vocal midrange and a harmonic richness that glorifies the nuances in your playing, while the neck pickup is deep, woody and clear when clean, taking on a liquidy and articulate character under gain.”

The Alnico-V pickups are wound hot, with the bridge position sporting a DC resistance of 14.2K ohms, and the neck being wound to 11.9 K ohms. They can be ordered with four-conductor wire, and come in any of Bare Knuckle’s finishes or a unique Nolly etch.

You can hear Nolly demonstrating the pickups with a heavy, progressive track below.

The pickups start at £358.80 for a set, or £186 per pickup. Find out more at bareknucklepickups.co.uk.