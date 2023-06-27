Beetronics launches the second version of its Octahive octave/fuzz pedal

The Octahive pays homage to classic octave pedals of the ’70s.

Beetronics has unveiled a new and improved version of its Octahive fuzz/octave pedal.

The Octahive V2 retains the circuitry and sonic characteristics of the original Octahive – which itself paid homage to classic octave pedals of the ’70s – while introducing a host of new features.

They include two switchable modes: Buzzz and Octave. Buzzz acts as a high-gain fuzz for “powerful chords”, while Octave triggers the “psychedelic” octaver.

There are also three footswitch profiles: fast (20 ms), medium (100 ms), and lazy (250 ms), to customise the speed of momentary switching. There’s also a double-tap footswitch for seamless shifting between Buzzz and Octave modes

As for the exterior of the pedal, it’s been designed in classic Beetronics fashion, with yellow and gold bee motifs throughout. The dials, Pre, Honey, and Volume, control the level before the circuit, gain, and master volume, respectively.

There is also two indicator LEDs to display the active mode, and a double clock bypass switch to change modes.

In other news, Beetronics recently released the Seabee Harmochorus, which produces a never-before-heard pitch shifting modulation. While the Seabee is a standard multi-chorus pedal, by digitally controlling the chorus delay time, the manufacturer created a pitch shift modulator that is hoped to add to and inspire new genres.

The pedal includes three Chorus and three Harmochorus modes, which offer three ramp shapes, tamp tempo and a four-way tone filter.

In our full review of the pedal, we said that if you can accept its two-sided nature – sometimes serene, sometimes outlandish – it does have the distinctive tones to match its fantastical looks.

The Octahive V2 is retailing for £215.00/€239,00. For more info, head to Beetronics.