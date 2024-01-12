Bill Finnegan announces sale of first Klon Centaur “in a long time”: “The unit will be listed by a long-time friend of mine, to whom I am giving it”

Legendary pedal maker Bill Finnegan has announced the sale of his first Klon Centaur unit “in a long time”. The catch though, is that there’s only one – yes, just one – of them, and you’d have to outbid every single person who wants to get their hands on the mythical overdrive.

The engineer shared the news on Instagram yesterday, writing: “Hi everyone. Quick heads-up that sometime in the next few days, a new silver-finish Centaur unit — the first one in a long time — will be listed on eBay as an auction item. Once I finish it and then test it, it will have been hand-built and fully tested by me personally, as every other genuine Klon Centaur unit has been since 1994.”

Explaining that the one-off model (and sale) was meant to help his old friend out financially, Finnegan says: “The unit will be listed by a long-time friend of mine, to whom I am giving it. Over the years, she has occasionally needed a bit of financial help, which I feel very fortunate to have been able to provide. Her eBay seller ID is ‘boxing_rabbit.’”

He adds: “Klon conspiracy theorists please take note: whatever amount the unit sells for, after eBay and PayPal fees are subtracted, every last penny of the remainder will be hers, and I will receive none of it.”

The status of the Klon Centaur in the annals of guitar pedals cannot be understated. With only 8,000 or so models created before its discontinuation in 2008, the pedal remains in extremely high demand and has, and continues to sell for eye-watering prices on second hand marketplaces like eBay.

In 2014, Finnegan redesigned it as the more affordable and smaller Klon KTR, whose body bears the famous text: “Kindly remember: The ridiculous hype that offends so many is not of my making.”