logo
News

Billy Gibbons teams with Magnatone for its smallest and lightest amp ever

“In keeping with Billy’s directive to ‘retain the gain or feel the pain’, this little gem of an amp delivers a big tone in a compact size,” the company says.

Billy Gibbons

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Billy Gibbons has worked with Magnatone to develop the company’s smallest and lightest tube amp to date.

The new Baby M-80 is not a signature amp per se, but Magnatone has stated that the ZZ Top frontman’s input was crucial in its development.

“Gibbons worked with Magnatone to perfect this amp’s small size and gain structure,” says the amp-maker. “In keeping with Billy’s directive to ‘retain the gain or feel the pain,’ this little gem of an amp delivers a big tone in a compact size.”

The Baby M-80 uses a Marshall-inspired ‘British’ tube circuit, using a 3x 12AX7 preamp. However, Magnatone has saved some space in the power section, with a pair of miniature NOS 6AQ5 tubes. They’re about half the length and width of the traditional EL34 power tube, meaning the manufacturer can shrink the overall size and weight of the amp. Despite its size, it can still generate 12 watts of power.

Billy Gibbons
Credit: Magnatone

Meanwhile, it features Master, Bass, Treble and Gain controls, with a mini switch to engage a Hi or Lo gain mode and, surprisingly for such a small amp, it has a tube-buffered FX loop. In contrast, its tone sculpting controls are a bit more limited.

The Baby M-80 also lacks a dedicated mids control, but the amp’s designer – “long-time Magnatone engineer and tube amp guru” Obeid Kahn, has honed the 8-10 range on the bass control to force the mids to dip, so a more aggressive tone can be created should you choose.

The Baby M-80 will be available from January in a 1×10” combo and head and there’s also a matching 1×10” speaker cabinet. It’s priced at  $1,999 for the combo, $1,899 for the head and $1,149 for the cabinet.

Last month, meanwhile, Magnatone had announced that they were working on a signature amp with Slash. However, the guitarist also confirmed in a statement released to Guitar.com that he will in fact be continuing his existing relationship with Marshall.

Related Artists

ZZ Top

Trending Now

1

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

2

Plini on new EP ‘Mirage’ and writing his most out-there music yet

3

Mom Jeans’ Eric Butler on reworking old songs for new acoustic record Bear Market

4

The Gear Used By David Gilmour on Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.