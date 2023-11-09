Slash switches to Magnatone amps after 30 years of working with Marshall

Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash has made the switch to Magnatone amps after spending the last 30 years playing through the classic Marshall stack.

Not only that, but it seems the brand has a signature amp with the rocker in the works already – Slash says that he has been working with Magnatone on a 100-watt version of its popular M-80 tube amp.

Slash’s signature M-80 is set to be co-developed with Magnatone engineer and “tube amp guru” Obeid Khan, and it will come with a matching 4×12 cabinet, according to the brand’s announcement (via Guitar World).

Magnatone president and CEO, Ted Kornblum, says of the new partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Slash to Magnatone and with his signature tone and style, our Master Collection of models will be taken to the next level.”

Rod Washburn, general manager, also states: “We could not be more excited that Slash embraced our quality engineering and commitment to tone excellence as the platform for designing his next generation of Signature amplifiers.”

“I used a Magnatone 50-watt M-80 in the studio earlier this year and was blown away by how it sounded,” Slash adds. “Since then, I’ve been working with Magnatone on a 100-watt version of the M-80 and I absolutely love what they have come up with. It’s killer.”

Slash joins a long list of artists such as Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and more who have played through Magnatone amps during their successful careers. Gibbons of course collaborated with the brand on a limited-edition M-80 signature amp back in August.

It’s not yet clear if this new partnership is the end of the road for Slash and Marshall following their long standing relationship.

Find out more about the brand on the Magnatone website.