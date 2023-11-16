logo
Boss celebrates its 50th anniversary with luxurious limited-edition versions of three of its classic pedals

The DS-1 Distortion, SD-1 Super Overdrive and BD-2 Blues Driver are available in shiny new looks while stocks last…

Boss 50th Anniversary pedals

Credit: Boss

 

Boss is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style with limited-edition versions of three of its classic pedals.

The DS-1 Distortion, SD-1 Super Overdrive and BD-2 Blues Driver are all getting new 50th anniversary editions, but there are only 7,000 available worldwide so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Each pedal has a bold metallic finish with each one in a different easy-on-the-eye colour, a silver battery-compartment thumb screw, gold-capped knobs, and a special 50th-anniversary emblem.

The DS-1 Distortion has been one of Boss’s most celebrated pedals since it first appeared in 1977, and has sold in the millions. The SD-1 Super Overdrive arrived four years after the DS-1 Distortion, and builds on the OD-1 model by bringing in a tone control and some other improvements.

BOSS 50th anniversary pedals
Image: BOSS

The BD-2 Blues Driver, on the other hand, is ideal if you like more graceful gain tones that let you show off your technique. This one was first introduced in 1995, and it’s been popular ever since thanks to its touch sensitivity and broad sound palette.

“Presented in exclusive packaging and marked with unique four-digit serial numbers, these pedals deliver the same sound and circuitry that have made the standard versions so beloved by generations of players in every musical genre,” says Boss.

If you’d like one of these limited-edition pedals, they will be available through November for purchase at US Boss retailers starting at the price of $82.99.

The announcement comes after last week’s news that BOSS has launched the RV-200, the eagerly-awaited downsized version of its popular RV-500 reverb unit, fit for your pedalboard.

For more info, head to BOSS.

