Boss Slicer returns as the compact SL-2 Slicer pedal

The slicer effect first introduced by Boss in the SL-20 dual pedal has returned in a more compact form with the SL-2.

A favourite amongst musicians with a flair for the experimental, the Slicer effect chops up incoming signals and endows each particle with a fleshy attack for percussive, musical results. This time, there are 88 onboard memories to choose from, categorised to eight pattern types.

Through the Boss Tone Studio application, players can also audition, load alternative patterns and organise their SL-2 memory banks. The pedal interfaces with computers by USB.

The SL-2’s controls include Attack and Duty knobs for adjusting waveforms, letting you get anything from hard percussive chops to soft fluttery tones. Tempo can be set with a dedicated knob, tap tempo, or an external MIDI clock. Then there’s the balance knob which lets you adjust the dry-wet mix of the effect.

On top of mono operation, the SL-2 also packs stereo features with seven output modes to choose from. According to Boss, “Players can surround listeners in animated movement using a variety of stereo and 3D processing options, and it’s also possible to send direct and effect sounds to different destinations.”

For integrating the SL-2 into your rig, TRS MIDI lets you sync up external gear through MIDI CC messages. By connecting an external footswitch, you can also either control tap tempo without holding down the unit’s footswitch, or run the effect as a momentary one.

And despite being fitted into a standard, compact Boss enclosure, the SL-2 is said to house a more advanced engine than the larger SL-20 introduced in 2008 (Thank you, modern computing).

The Boss SL-2 is priced at $169.99 and is available this month in the US. Learn more at boss.info.