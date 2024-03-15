Bourgeois Guitars unveils new Touchstone Signature guitar, the latest addition to its Touchstone Series

Bourgeois Guitars has announced its latest model, the Touchstone Signature, part of the Touchstone Series.

The guitar features select Madagascar Rosewood back and sides, a torrefied, old-growth Alaskan Sitka Spruce soundboard, and a body, fretboard and headstock all bound in Ziricote, as well as a tri-colour herringbone top border and elegant pearl inlays.

It also boasts a 14-fret, one-piece Genuine Mahogany neck, an Ebony bridge, ivoroid pins, and Schaller Grand Tune Gold/Ebony tuners. Each Touchstone Signature guitar has a hand-voiced Adirondack Spruce top and braces, made in the company’s Maine workshop, too.

Bourgeois Guitars founder Dana Bourgeois says of the new model, “About 20 years ago, I set out to design a unique look for our Dreadnought and OM guitars. Contemporary aesthetic treatments are not always compatible with time-honoured classics, so I opted for understated wood bindings and historically inspired marqueteries and inlays. Though we’ll never know for sure, I’d like to think that, had it been around during the prewar era, my Signature model would have looked right at home.

“I’ve always thought of us not as just guitar-makers, but as partners in the creative journey of those who play our instruments. Dana’s Signature design stands at the crossroads of utility and elegance, and I believe this guitar embodies the essence of what it means to provide real value to an artist. I’m so excited to see this guitar join the Touchstone lineup because I have seen its tone and beauty inspire the talented folks bringing catharsis and art into the world. And when that happens, we all win.”

Touchstone Signature guitars are currently available in two models: the OM Signature/TS and the D Signature/TS, with an RRP of $3,999 (around £3,140).

You can find more information at Bourgeois Guitars.