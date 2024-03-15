logo
News

A Legend Returns: Gibson unveils the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition guitar – and boy, is it a wallet-buster

Each guitar has been autographed and played by the Led Zeppelin guitarist himself.

Gibson Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition

Image: Gibson

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Hold onto your seats, rock aficionados, for Gibson has unleashed a piece of rock history that will send your heart racing, fingers itching, and wallets bleeding.

Introducing the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition, the brand’s latest tribute to a legendary guitar — yes, the one used live for Stairway to Heaven back then — that’s just as revered as the Led Zeppelin axeman himself.

“Hand-crafted in close collaboration” with Page, the new Doubleneck Collector’s Edition guitar is essentially a clone that captures the essence of the rocker’s custom-built original.

With the help of Gibson’s groundbreaking 3D scanning technology and ultra-precise Murphy Lab ageing techniques, every single detail of the original has been recreated — “from the exact playing wear to the sonic character” of the instrument. Key features include a 24.75 scale length, one-piece mahogany body, mahogany neck, Indian rosewood fretboards, Alnico 5 pickups, and period-correct ceramic disc capacitors among others.

Each guitar also comes with quite the collection of case candy curated by Page himself, which includes a Certificate of Authenticity Book with a photo taken by Barrie Wentzell, a wooden Pick Display with Herco Flex pick played by Page on the specific serialised guitar, a Premium Cherry/Black Leather Strap and Vintage Replica Strap, Schaller Strap Locks, an Embroidered Dragon Guitar Shroud, and a Gibson Doubleneck Stand.

Gibson Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition
Image: Gibson

Just 50 Collector’s Edition guitars, all hand-signed and played by Page, have been created by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, says the brand. And it isn’t just $50,000 you’ll need to purchase one, buyers have to contact Gibson directly via Gibson Garage Nashville (615) 933-6000, the Gibson Garage London +44 800 058 4720, or Gibson.com in Europe.

“When I was doing the fourth album with Stairway to Heaven, I knew exactly how I wanted to build and layer the actual track, opening up with this really fragile guitar and then building and building with the overdubs,” Page says in a new video celebrating the launch.

“Then there’s also the solo, of course, so that you’re going from acoustic six-string to electric six-string to 12-string. I was not thinking for one moment, ‘How am I going to be able to do this?’ I was just really making this thing into a complete piece as far as the guitar orchestration was concerned.”

“Then it did come to the point where the album was eventually going to come out. I thought, ‘How am I going to tackle this?’ I went, ‘I know, let’s see whether we can get a double-neck,’ because if I get a six-string neck and a 12-string neck, I’ll be able to cover everything. The song demanded the guitar… So I just put it on and it was sort of there to stay after that.”

Learn more at Gibson.

Related Artists

Jimmy PageLed Zeppelin

Related Brands

Gibson

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

What guitar does Taylor Swift use? The varied and unique instruments of The Eras Tour

2

“I knew I had something special”: Bill Ryder-Jones on how he made one of 2024’s most captivating records

3

Meet SPIDER: the catholic school girl turned rockstar who’s the ultimate DIY artist

4

Walrus Audio Silt review: the gnarliest Walrus fuzz pedal yet?

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.