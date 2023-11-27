Carve and build your own guitar with this new kit from Harley Benton

Harley Benton has launched a new range of DIY guitar kits, and in one of them you have to actually carve the guitar out yourself.

Four new DIY Kits have been released in total, expanding on the brand’s existing range, and this time there’s an entirely square guitar, where the body shape and design is left up to you.

Also in the new line up is a thinline T-style model, left-handed S- and T-style models, plus the mighty square – all so you can “discover your inner luthier,” according to the brand.

All four have a standard Rengas body, of which the wood colour may vary, and maple necks. Depending on the model you chose, the kit included may vary, but each does come with everything you’ll need to make your own model such as strings, pickups and much more.

Of course you can paint the models too (this is not included), or leave them natural. Harley Benton says the body and necks are finished with a wood-sealer which allows the surfaces to be sprayed with lacquer, but if using a wood-stain the surface may require re-sanding. As for the square model, it has 22 frets, one volume and one tone control, a three-way switch, Tune-O-Matic bridge, and two humbuckers.

“The Harley Benton Electric Guitar Kit Square is the ultimate DIY guitar kit, providing all the essentials to craft your very own electric guitar,” says the brand. “This time, we’ve left the body design entirely up to you. The Rengas body comes in an unconventional square shape – a blank canvas for your woodworking skills. Sculpt out a beautiful design or hack away at it to create a Jackson Pollock-inspired masterpiece – we don’t mind!

“Complementing this unique body is a comfortable C-shaped maple neck and an amaranth fretboard. With two humbucker pickups, your creation will not only boast a distinctive appearance but also deliver a rich and versatile tone. Whether you prefer the natural finish or want to showcase your painting skills, the choice is yours. Tap into your inner craftsman and embark on this creative journey – you’ll never look back!”

The square DIY kit is available for just £99 at Thomann. View the full range at Harley Benton.