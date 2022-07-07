Catalinbread’s Callisto MKII is an all-analogue stomper that will “blur the lines” between chorus and flanger

Catalinbread has unveiled its latest pedal – a brand new all-analogue chorus stompbox, the Callisto MKII.

This pedal is an update to the original Callisto chorus, bringing original features with some added extras too, along with a whole new dark and trippy aesthetic.

Catalinbread says the new pedal bridges chorus and flanger effects together in one box, aiming to “blur the lines” between the two for that Andy Summers tone.

The Callisto MKII enables you to adjust how much wobble you want to achieve through its mix control, which aims to achieve 100 percent wet or dry in either direction. Turning it all the way up should deliver a pitch vibrato that can unlock that striking wail on solo work.

Catalinbread claims that the classic rate and depth controls “go into hi-fi territory” that aim to make your guitar shine for both lead and rhythm applications, and add thickness where needed for those trying eliminate any wiry-ness.

There’s also feedback control, which they say “dumps a varying amount of signal from the output of the BBD chip back into the circuit after the filtering occurs, for a striking regenerative tone.”

This pedal looks set to achieve the nostalgic warble of 70s and 80s rock, unlocking the tone of many iconic classic rock records. Its design will mix amongst the brands other boldly illustrated pedals for those who are avid collectors, and standout amongst your other gear too for those looking to make their first purchase from them.

You can watch the demo from JayLeonardJ for a better idea on what to expect:

The Callisto MKII is available now for $209.99, you can find out more here.