Has Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian just teased a Les Paul Signature for Mark Morton?

Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian has shared a video to Instagram where it appears that he could be playing a potential Les Paul Signature for Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton.

The guitarist moved from Jackson to Gibson a year ago, and the model in Gueikian’s video doesn’t appear to match any currently on sale.

In the video, the model shows a figured maple top, with a dark grey burst finish and black hardware. Morton also shared a picture of a Les Paul on social media recently, though the one he posted had chrome hardware instead. So, this could possibly be a finished model, or a prototype.

The mystery model in Gueikian’s post also has no pickguard, and a pair of humbuckers that could be a set of Morton’s signature DiMarzio Dominion pickups.

“Testing something from the Gibson Lab through my Mesa Boogie Mark 7 on Channel 2 MK7 Mode! Thoughts?” Gueikian writes in the caption of the video. Users in the comment section have already remarked that this looks like a potential Morton model. Guns N’ Roses’ Slash has also commented, complimenting the guitar’s finish.

Check it out below:

Gibson announced that Morton had switched to its brand on X last year (Twitter, at the time) shortly before the band released their 2022 album, Omens.

“We’re excited about joining @MarkDuaneMorton on stage left of the @lambofgod Omens tour,” it wrote. Attached to the post was a picture of Morton holding a red burst Les Paul, whilst leaning against a MESA/Boogie cabinet – so surely it’s not coincidence that Gueikian chose to play through a MESA/Boogie in the demo video, hm?

Lamb Of God are playing five live shows before the end of 2023, you can view the full list of dates on their website. And you can check out all of the latest models from Gibson via its official site, too.