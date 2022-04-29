Charvel launches new Jake E Lee signature model and Pro-Mod DK24s

Charvel has introduced three new models of its 2022 lineup, including a new signature model for Jake E Lee and two new Pro-Mod DK24 models.

Jake E Lee Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1

Jake E Lee made his mark in the 80s shredding with bands such as Ratt, Rough Cutt before landing a position as Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist. Charvel’s latest signature model honours the prolific player with a signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 in Pearl White.

The guitar is based on the “Charvel-ised” Superstrat played by the guitarist since 1975, and features modern hookups such as a 12” to 16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, and a match-up of Seymour Duncan and DiMarzio pickups for tonal variety.

There’s a Seymour Duncan JBTM SH-4 in the bridge for deep lows and radiant highs, as well as DiMarzio SDS-1TM DP111 single-coils in the middle and neck positions for punchy mids and a darker bottom-end. For dive bombs and ‘cat purrs’, there’s a Floyd Rose 1000 vibrato system onboard, as well.

Lists for $1,299.99 / £1,369 / €1,599

Pro-Mod DK24

Charvel’s DK24 electrics get a facelift for 2022 with features emphasising speed. These refreshed electrics come loaded with compound radius fingerboards, Seymour Duncan pickups and either hardtail or vibrato bridges.

The Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E Mahogany with Polar Burl

As its name suggests, this sleek guitar comes features a mahogany body with a poplar burl top, sculpted shredder’s cut heel and a scalloped lower back bout for better access to higher frets. It features a 12” to 16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, as well as a Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge humbucker and Seymour Duncan Alnico II ProTM APH-1N neck humbucker. This is a string-through model with a hardtail bridge.

Lists for $1,099 / £1,029 / €1,199

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl, Caramalised Maple

If you’re into roasted necks, this one’s for you. The Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM contains many of the features included in the Dinky above, but with a lighter alder body, that wonderful caramelised maple fingerboard and a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed vibrato bridge.

Lists for $1,299.99 / £1,119 / €1,299