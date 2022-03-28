Chase Bliss Audio teases new pedal that’s “taken two years to get right”

Chase Bliss Audio has teased a new pedal release – possibly more than one – to come later this week. The release will be the first new mainline pedal release from Chase Bliss since 2020’s CXM 1978 reverb back in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Chase Bliss’ Joel Korte wrote: “Got some news. I know we’ve been quirt with pedal releases and such since we put out CXM 1978 with Meris in 2020… but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been working as hard as ever on some things in the background during that time. This week we’ll finally be able to unveil some stuff that has taken two years to get right. We can’t wait!”

Korte didn’t give any details as to what form the “stuff” might take. Whatever it is, it has some big boots to fill – the company’s CXM 1978, a collaboration with Meris, was an incredibly premium reverb pedal that offered achingly-cool motorised slider-based operation, and a sound modelled on early digital reverb rack units from the 1970s. Despite its rather hefty price tag, it was exceptionally well-received, including a 9/10 from yours truly.

Advertisement

Last November, it was also revealed that Cooper FX’s Tom Majeski had joined the Chase Bliss Team, following the shutdown of the Cooper FX brand. At the time, Korte teased the possibility of a new version of the Generation Loss, the acclaimed VHS-simulating guitar pedal the two brands collaborated on. He wrote: “we are definitely working on a new version with many new features and we are hopeful that will make the best Generation Loss pedal yet. You’ll have to be patient though, the release on that is probably six to eight months away.” That was just under five months ago, so it’s possible this week’s release will be something else entirely.

See Chase Bliss’ post below.