Chase Bliss is raffling off this awesome Habit Guitar for charity — here’s how you can win

Chase Bliss, the maestros behind some of the most innovative guitar effects pedals, have announced a raffle that could land you the coolest axe in town – the Habit Guitar.

Read on to find out how you can win the epic instrument and contribute to a good cause at the same time.

As founder Joel Korte notes in a new video announcing the raffle, Chase Bliss are giving away the guitar to raise money for Friends, a non-profit organisation that helps young people who stutter, and one that Korte describes as “very near and dear to my heart”.

The winner of the raffle will walk away with a one-of-a-kind Bilt-made electric guitar featuring an onboard Habit delay – yes, that super fun and experimental delay pedal by Chase Bliss. And if that isn’t cool enough, the guitar is also equipped with a little amplifier in it and a speaker right in between the pickups so you can play it just like that.

“It’s so fun to have the controls and the dip switches all right there,” says Korte, adding that it’s going to be “tough” for him to give up this guitar as he’s become “very attached” to it.

As Korte explains, the founder of Friends Lee Caggiano passed away in 2023 and the fundraiser is an attempt to keep the organisation and its legacy going strong. To enter the raffle, all you have to do is 1. Donate any amount to Friends and 2. Email chaseblissdonations@gmail.com with a proof of your donation OR write a short note on how you can be an ally to those who stutter.

Anyone in the world can participate and no purchase is necessary. A winner will be selected at random and Chase Bliss will reach out to them via email after the giveaway ends on 3 April 11:59pm CT.