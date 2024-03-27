Jackson honours Adam Blackstone – MD for Justin Timberlake and Rihanna – with Signature Pro Series Concert Bass named after his grandmother

Today (27 March), Jackson announces a collaboration with Adam Blackstone, honouring him with his first signature bass, the Adam Blackstone “Gladys” Jackson Pro Series Signature Concert Bass.

The collaboration comes from a desire to inspire the next generation of musicians, and the Signature Concert Bass incorporates plenty of unique elements, with some of the key specs including custom Jackson BBE J-style pickups, an active 3-band EQ circuit, and matching “Dolphin” headstock in a unique Blackstone sparkle finish. Meanwhile, the name “Gladys” is a nod to and celebration of Blackstone’s grandmother, Mrs. Gladys Jackson.

The musical director for Justin Timberlake and Nicki Minaj, Blackstone has also worked with everybody from Jay-Z and Eminem to Maroon 5 and The Isley Brothers – and has helped to shape TV shows and award ceremonies including The Voice, the Oscars, and the Grammys. In 2022, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction.

With the Signature Concert Bass, he joins other big names to become Jackson signature artists, like Scott Ian, Marty Friedman, and Chris Beattie.

He says about the collaboration, “I feel incredibly blessed to have worked with the Jackson team on bringing this model to life. When the team came to me with the idea to make a signature bass I knew I wanted to make something that was accessible, looked good, and sounded great. I think we pulled that off and more with this bass.

“I’ve always loved the vintage look of a “Dolphin” headstock so I knew I wanted that shape to be incorporated into the design. I think the gold finishes tie everything together and are a great complement to the black sparkle finish. The pickups we created work for any style of music and give me that clarity and punch I’m always searching for when I pick up a bass. Whether it be Saturday Night Live or the Grammys, this bass has held its own on every stage. I’m thrilled to introduce this model to a new generation of Jackson players and hope they love playing it as much as I do.”

Check out the video below to see Blackstone showcase the guitar and break down the specs:

If you want to get your hands on the Adam Blackstone “Gladys” Jackson Pro Series Signature Concert Bass, it’s available for £1,089/€1,259 at Jackson.