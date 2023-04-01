Chibson USA unveil The Humbuckle

Not only will it tighten up your low end, but your trousers as well

Chibson USA has released the longawaited Humbuckle, which features a humbucker on a belt.

The latest drop from the world-renowned gear brand that’s “more than just a shell” is hoped to be the first ever humbucker that will not only tighten up your low end, but your trousers as well, according to the brand.

The humbucker itself has been made from genuine Chibson Tone Foam, and it has been attached onto an authentic black leather belt.

You can watch a video showcasing the product below:

In recent years, Chibson has been known to release some of the most useful gear on the market, such as the Chibson Jumbo Pick, which is a six-inch pick designed specifically for the most intricate of playing.

They have also been praised for their Chib Grip which has been commending for producing rich tones.

The Humbuckle will be available to preorder on Reverb.com from today, making it the perfect pickup for those celebrating April Fools’ Day.

For more information about The Humbuckle and how to preorder, head to Reverb.com.