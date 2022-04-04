David Brown Automotive partners with Marshall Amplification to create ultra-exclusive Mini Remastered Marshall Edition

Have you ever wanted to drive a car with the iconic style and sound system of a Marshall amp? Well, it won’t be long until you can do just that. The Mini Remastered Marshall Edition has been revealed by David Brown Automotive in collaboration with Marshall Amplification.

READ MORE: Marshall denies existence of Blues Breaker reissue currently available for preorder

Conceived to commemorate Marshall Amplification’s 60th anniversary, just 60 of these ultra-exclusive Mini Remastered models will be built. The cars showcase various design touches inspired by the visual appeal of the Marshall brand, such as its signature black and gold colour scheme and a mesh grille at the front of the car to resemble the speaker covers found on their amps.

But it doesn’t end with style, the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition features an upgraded sound system, including a bespoke Marshall amplifier in the leather-lined boot. There are also new dashtop-mounted tweeters, additional speakers in the doors and upgraded equipment fitted to the rear parcel shelf. An induction charging point for Marshall’s recently launched Motif Active-Noise-Cancelling wireless headphones can even be found in the glovebox.

Advertisement

The luggage compartment has been specially engineered to house a fully-integrated Marshall DSL1 Combo amplifier that slides out for access, and is linked up to an independent power supply. The comprehensive audio package is rounded off by a powerful Marshall ‘Emberton’ portable Bluetooth speaker, also integrated into the boot.

If you do plan on getting your hands on one, you’ll also be giving a little bit back to the world of music as both companies will make a donation to the Music Venue Trust for each sale, a UK based charity that protects and improves Grassroots Music Venues.

Orders are being taken now for the gig-ready cars, with deliveries set for late 2022. You can find out more here.