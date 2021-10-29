Electro-Harmonix introduces the Intelligent Harmony Machine with up to two harmonised voices on tap

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Intelligent Harmony Machine, a smart harmoniser that lets players add up to two pitch-shifted voices to their signal.

The pedal can run in either Intelligent Harmony and Polyphonic Override modes and implements some of the same technologies as the brand’s Pitchfork and POG pedals.

Intelligent Harmony mode generates diatonically accurate harmonies in both major and minor keys from single-line melodies you play.

Polyphonic Override mode makes the pedal behave like a pitch shifter with multi-voice talents.

The dual-harmony options come as presets, meaning you won’t be able to independently set both voices. However, EHX supplies ample choice when it comes to these, with six additional presets hidden away as secondary functions making for a total of nine dual-harmony presets.

Other functions include a momentary mode, which lets you disengage the effect by removing your foot from the switch, as well as a sweep mode with custom time control to glide your signal to target pitches.

More commonly seen (but equally welcome) features include a mix knob to dial in how much of the effect you want, a 9V battery compartment, and a dry output so you can run two signal chains. EHX demonstrates how the dual outputs can be used to achieve a stereo doubler effect in the video below:

The Electro-Harmonix Intelligent Harmony Machine is priced at $230.

Learn more at ehx.com