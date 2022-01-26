Electromatics and Streamliners: Gretsch’s full 2022 lineup

Following on from similar huge launches from Fender, Squier and Jackson, Gretsch has launched a set of new guitars for 2022.

Electromatic Classic Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby

This guitar has a vintage look, but a few contemporary construction points.There’s a newly-designed trestle-block bracing design, which, according to Gretsch, increases the rigidity between the body’s top and back, giving it “a faster attack with more focus, snap and increased sustain.”

It’s loaded with two FT-5E Filter’Trons. A right-handed version is available with a Bigsby, finished in Orange Stain, Azure Metallic, Walnut Stain and Airline Silver. It lists for $799.99 / £919 / €1,059.

A left-handed hardtail version is available in Orange Stain, listing for $899.99 / £919 / €1,059.

Electromatic Classic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

This guitar is the double-cut version of the above. The specifications are the same except for the gold hardware. This version comes with a Bigsby and is finished in Snowcrest White, Walnut Stain or Orange stain. Lists for $899.99 / £1,039 / €1,199

A left-handed version is available with a hardtail, finished in Snowcrest White, and listing for $899.99 / £1,039 / €1,199.

Electromatic Classic Hollow Body Double-Cut 12-String with Gold Hardware

This 12-string version of the Electromatic Classic Hollow Body double Cut comes with gold hardware, and a hardtail bridge. It’s available in either Walnut stain or Single Barrel Burst.

Lists for $899.99 / £1,039 / €1,199

G5700 Electromatic Lap Steel

This Lap Steel is built with a mahogany slab body, a 22.5-inch scale. The plastic fingerboard features circle, triangle square and diamond position markers. Electronics consist of a single chrome-covered single-coil bridge pickup, controlled by a master volume and tone. It comes finished in either Broadway Jade, Tahiti Red or vintage white.

Lists for $499.99 / £495 / €569

Electromatic Jet Baritone

This latest version of the Jet Baritone features a 29.75-inch scale length, and a pair of Gretsch mini-humbuckers. The bolt-on maple neck is home to a 12-inch radius laurel fretboard, with 22 medium-jumbo frets.

The hardtail version ($649.99 / £609 / €699) is available in Bristol Fog or Imperial Stain, while the Bigsby version ($749.99 / £709 / €819) is available in Midnight Sapphire.

Electromatic Jet BT Single-cut with V Stoptail

This single-cut model features a chambered mahogany body, with a maple top for a balance of punch and brightness. The 12-inch-radius laurel fretboard features full-width inlays and 22 medium-jumbo frets. There’s a V-stoptail andtwo Broad’Tron humbuckers, which give a more aggressive sound when compared to Filter’Trons.

The right-handed version ($599.99 / £529 / €609) comes in either Bristol Fog or Midnight Sapphire, while the left-handed version ($699.99 / £589 / €679) comes in Jade Grey Metallic.

G2220 Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II Short Scale

This 30.3-inch-scale bass features a pair of Gretsch mini dual-coil bass humbuckers, a basswood body with a bolt-on maple neck and a 12-inch radius black walnut fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets.

Comes in either Bristol Fog, Imperial Stain or Shell Pink, and lists for $299.99 / £395 / €455.

Streamliner Collection

G2622 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut With V-Stoptail

This semi-hollow electric is fitted with two newly-designed Broad’Tron BT-2S humbuckers. Its 16-inch arched maple body has a chambered spruce centre-block. The nato neck is topped with a 12-inch radius laurel fretboard with full-width block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets. Finished in either Forge Glow Maple or Midnight Sapphire

Lists for $449.99 / £509 / €589

G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr Double-Cut with Bigsby

The core specifications of this guitar remain the same as the G2622, however here there is a Bigsby instead of a V stoptail, and there’s a smaller 14-inch double-cutaway body. It Comes finished in either Brownstone Maple, Stirling Green, or Walnut Stain.

Lists for $549.99 / £569 / €649

G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet

This guitar features a Broad’Tron BT-2S humbucker in the bridge, as well as a soapbar P90 in the neck position. Its bound nato body is joined with a mahogany neck and a chrome compensated wraparound hardtail.

Comes in Havana Burst, Ocean Turquoise, or Shell Pink.

Lists for $399.99 / £385 / €440

G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Acoustic/Electric

This take on the Rancher Penguin Parlor guitar features a solid spruce top, maple back and sides, a mahogany neck, and a 12-inch radius 20-fret laurel fingerboard. It’s loaded with a Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system for amplification. It comes in either Black, Mint Metallic or Shell Pink.

Lists for $549.99 / £579 / €669

G6229TG Limited Edition Players Edition Sparkle Jet BT With Bigsby And Gold Hardware

This limited-edition instrument features a chambered mahogany body, a maple top and a pair of the revered Tim Shaw-designed BT65 Gretsch Broad’Trons. The fully-gold hardware includes a Bigsby vibrato. Comes finished in either Champagne Sparkle or Ocean Turquoise Sparkle.

Lists for $2,999.99 / £2,769 / €3,199