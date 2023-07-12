Alex Lifeson’s new Ruby-finished Epiphone Les Paul signature model is a real class act

Epiphone has partnered Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson on a new Les Paul Custom Axcess that’s said to deliver “unprecedented levels of sonic and performance agility.”

Arriving in a swanky Ruby finish with gold hardware, the guitar sports a mahogany body and “rounded” mahogany neck, topped with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard and a scale length of 24.75”.

Electronics-wise, the new Axcess bears many similarities to its 2021 sibling: Lifeson has once again opted for an Epiphone Ceramic Pro humbucker at the neck position and a Pro Bucker 3 at the bridge – both of which are wired to a classic four-knob layout and a three-way toggle switch. Push-pull coil splitting is also available on the volume controls.

Additional appointments include a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo, Grover Rotomatic tuners, and a short bell truss rod cover with Lifeson’s very own signature on it.

“This is a stunning guitar, it’s beautiful and it sounds great to play,” Lifeson says of his new axe. “You have got to plug it in and play it, it sounds great. You can create a lot of different tones and sounds, and a player at any level can make use of this guitar. Playing guitar takes you to that place in your heart and your soul to express yourself creatively and to just have fun, it is just fun to play, it always has been and always will be.”

Priced at $1,299, the Axcess is available in both left and right-handed versions. Each purchase also comes with a hardshell guitar case.

Learn more at Epiphone.