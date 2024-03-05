logo
Epiphone launches the highly anticipated Dave Grohl DG-335 – and it’s (somewhat) reasonably priced

The guitar is a far more affordable version of the Foo Fighters leader’s Gibson DG-335.

Epiphone DG-335

Credit: Epiphone

 
After considerable anticipation in the guitar community, Epiphone has finally launched the DG-335, a (somewhat) affordable version of Dave Grohl’s signature Gibson DG-335.

The imminent release of the guitar was teased on Epiphone’s social media yesterday (4 March), with a graphic resembling the diamond-shaped soundholes in Grohl’s Gibson signature model, and the caption, “This is your Call…” – a nod to the lead single of Foo Fighters’ 1995 self-titled debut album.

The new Chinese-made Epiphone DG-335 offers players many of the same features as Grohl’s far more expensive Gibson signature model, but at a fraction of the price.

In terms of specs, the guitar pairs elements of Gibson’s ES-335 and Trini Lopez models, finished in the distinctive Pelham Blue that’s become somewhat synonymous with Dave Grohl.

Features include a layered maple/poplar body, one-piece mahogany neck, Firebird-style headstock and laurel fretboard – with mother-of-pearl split diamond inlays – while electronics include a pair of Gibson USA Burstbucker humbuckers, controlled by two volume and two tone pots.

Other features include Grover Mini-Rotomatic tuners, a Locktone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar, a Switchcraft toggle and jack, CTS pots and Mallory capacitors. Additionally, the guitar comes with an Epiphone hardshell Dave Grohl case.

“Dave Grohl is an alternative rock legend who needs no introduction,” Epiphone says. “A longtime Gibson user, his previous Gibson signature guitars have remained extraordinarily popular and command premium prices on the used market – when you can find one.”

Dave Grohl and his Gibson DG-335 Signature Guitar
Dave Grohl with his Gibson DG-335 signature model. Image: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Price-wise, the Dave Grohl DG-335 – like many Epiphone models of late – exceeds the $1,000 mark, at $1,299, to be specific.

While that number might seem high, compared to the Inspired By Gibson Firebirds Epiphone just launched – the more expensive of which clocks in at $1,799 – for a pretty decently spec’d guitar with the name of one of the most revered men in rock attached to it, $1,299 seems reasonable.

For more information, head to Epiphone.

