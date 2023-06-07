This might be the slickest-looking semi-hollow of 2023 so far

Austin rocker Emily Wolfe has teamed up with Epiphone for a new “White Wolfe” version of her Sheraton signature model.

Arriving in a sleek Aged Bone White finish – an inversion of her none-more-black Sheraton Stealth signature model that dropped in 2021 – the White Wolfe sports a layered maple body, with a maple centreblock to reduce feedback, as well as a SlimTaper ’60s C-shaped mahogany neck and 22-fret Indian laurel fingerboard with mother-of-pearl block inlays with abalone lightning bolts.

There’s also a Kalamazoo-style headstock, with a mother-of-pearl tree inlay on the front and her signature and wolf-themed logo in gold-on-white on the rear.

Like Wolfe’s Sheraton Stealth, the White Wolfe features a pair of Epiphone-designed Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers – which are controlled via a three-way toggle switch, two volume pots and single master tone knob. The latter three controls feature CTS potentiometers for smooth control over individual pickup volume and tone.

Other appointments include Grover Rotomatic tuners, an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece — all of which comes in an aged gold finish – and those oh-so-slick diamond-shaped f-holes.

“I chose the Bone White this time around to represent my evolution as an artist,” Wolfe explains in a video accompanying the model’s launch. “White is just something I wouldn’t normally pick, and I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I feel like when you get out of your comfort zone that’s where the magic happens.

“When someone picks up this guitar, I hope it feels like a part of them, because when I pick it up it feels a part of me.”

Like the Sheraton Stealth, the White Wolfe is priced at $899, and comes with an EpiLite case.

“The White Wolfe is a showstopper of a guitar,” Wolfe adds. “It’s a true symbol of how bold and unafraid we can be as guitar players. I hope this beautiful instrument feels like a part of anyone who picks it up.”

Learn more at epiphone.com.