Epiphone has announced a Taylor Swift signature guitar in everything but its name

Fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift might find Epiphone’s latest release quite the familiar sight. Arriving as part of the Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection, the new Epiphone J-180 LS is probably as close as you’d get to a Tay Tay signature guitar (for now) without breaking the bank.

For the uninitiated, the Gibson J-180 has long been embraced by a roster of musical royalty spanning rock, country, and pop genres, with artists like the Everly Brothers, Cat Stevens, Dwight Yoakam, Billie Joe Armstrong, and more wielding it as their weapon of choice throughout the years.

Taylor Swift, for one, has been seen performing with customised pink and blue versions of the guitar — among a glittering slew of other models — during the ‘Lover set’ of her recent Eras tour. And now, you too can get your hands on this jumbo body style acoustic-electric guitar as part of Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection.

The J-180 LS is packed with premium features, including a thermally aged solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing, solid mahogany back and sides, a one-piece mahogany C-profile neck with a 25.5” scale length, laurel fretboard, and the iconic star-shaped mother of pearl inlays the model is famed for.

The guitar also sports a Gibson-style “open book” headstock shape, and comes equipped with an L.R. Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup and preamp system. An Inspired by Gibson Custom Double Diamond emblem is etched on the back of the J-180 LS’s headstock, with additional appointments like a bone compensated saddle, bridge pins, nut, and classic Epiphone Deluxe tuners featuring Keystone buttons.

Fans can choose from a variety of eye-catching colours — Frost Blue, Pink, and Ebony as well as two exclusive finishes Kerry Green and Lavender on the Epiphone site. Priced at $1299, the guitar comes shipped with a hardshell case sporting an Inspired by Gibson Custom Logo.

Check out the guitar in action below.

Learn more at Epiphone.