Eric Clapton’s upcoming Crossroads Festival 25th anniversary auction features an epic list of custom shop guitars and gear

Highlights include Clapton’s 2019 Fender Custom Shop “Crash” Stratocaster and a gorgeous PRS Silver Sky signed by John Mayer himself.

Eric Clapton Crossroads auction

Credit: Heritage Auctions

 

Eric Clapton has announced the Crossroads 25th Anniversary Signature Auction, which will see the sale of a trove of custom guitars, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and other rock and roll gems.

Organised in collaboration with Heritage Auction, the event is now open for bidding till 8 December. All proceeds will go to the treatment centre Clapton founded in the Caribbean in 1998.

Going under the hammer is a collection of music treasures, including signature models and personal guitars from renowned artists like Clapton, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Carlos Santana, and more who performed at Crossroads since its inception in 1999.

Eric Clapton "Crash" Stratocaster
Image: Eric Clapton “Crash” Stratocaster / Heritage Auctions

One notable highlight of the auction is Clapton’s 2019 Fender Custom Shop “Crash” Stratocaster, crafted by luthier Todd Krause and hand-painted by John Matos. Clapton played the eye-catching guitar during Crossroads 2019, where he shared a stage with John Mayer and Peter Frampton and paid tribute to Prince with Purple Rain.

Also up for sale are three special guitars signed by Clapton and artists from the recent festival, including the “Blackie” Stratocaster with the sunshine logo Clapton drew for Crossroads Centre Antigua, a Gibson 70th Anniversary Les Paul, and a Martin LX1 Natural Acoustic.

John Mayer Signed Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Silver Sky Signature
Image: John Mayer Signed Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Silver Sky Signature / Heritage Auctions

The auction also features a stunning PRS Silver Sky personally autographed by John Mayer, along with a Metallic Blue Stratocaster that Clapton used at the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival, built by Krause and signed and dated by Clapton himself.

2019 Gibson "Flower Power" Master Artisan Collection Les Paul
Image: Gibson “Flower Power” Master Artisan Collection Les Paul / Heritage Auctions

And if that all that isn’t fancy enough, we even have a one-of-a-kind Gibson “Flower Power” Master Artisan Collection Les Paul that was custom-built, hand-carved and spirit-varnished by Master Artisan Rickie Hinrichsen onsite at the ’19 Crossroads Festival.

Physical items aside, there are once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences to be had here as well: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has donated a private tour for six of its vaults, complete with a special merch package; The Martin Museum & Original Workshop is offering a tour for two, including airfare and a hotel in Nazareth, PA; Bluegrass legend Del McCoury has also pitched in with a pair of deluxe VIP tickets to DelFest 2024.

That said, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s available at the Crossroads 25th Anniversary Signature Auction. There’s a lot to choose from, is what we’re saying.

Highlights from the auction will be on public preview in Heritage’s New York City offices from 10am-5pm ET on 21-22 November and 27-30 November. They will also be on display by appointment only at Heritage’s world headquarters in Dallas from 9am-4pm on 4-8 December.

Learn more at Heritage Auctions.

