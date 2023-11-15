logo
Gibson refreshes its SG lineup with six new finish options from the Custom Colour range

The brand’s iconic double-cut gets a dazzling new lease of life.

Gibson SG Custom Colour

Image: Gibson

 

Gibson has introduced its Custom Colour range for the SG, expanding the iconic solid body guitar’s offerings with six exciting new finish options.

The Custom Colour treatment applies to the SG Standard and the SG Standard ’61 and there’s sure to be something for everyone given the range of finishes that run from the conventional to the wild side of the colour wheel.

Players can choose between Silver Mist, Classic White, Translucent Teal, TV Yellow, Pelham Blue Burst and Cardinal Red Burst, with all of the options available across both models.

Gibson SG Custom Colour
Image: Gibson

Specs wise, the guitars feature the same specs as their original, non-Custom Colour counterparts: mahogany body, mahogany neck, bound rosewood fingerboard – you get the drift. Where the SG Standard ‘61 sports a SlimTaper neck, the SG Standard features a rounded profile mahogany neck for a fuller grip.

The ‘61 also comes equipped with a pair of ‘60s Burstbucker humbuckers, compared to the SG Standard’s 490R and 490T Alnico 2 pickups at the neck and bridge positions.

Price wise, the Custom Color SG Standard comes in at $1,799 and ships in a soft-shell guitar case. The Custom Color SG Standard ’61, meanwhile, will cost you $1,999 and comes shipped in a hard-shell case.

In the meantime, fans of Gibson’s other solidbody workhorse can turn their attention to the 50s and 60s Les Pauls that debuted this August in the Custom Colour Series.

Learn more at Gibson.

